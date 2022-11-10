Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey.
Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
Acknowledging how healing is "not easy for everyone," Lauren noted that it's something that "requires practice for me."
"Is definitely something I have to be extremely intentional about in practice," she explained, adding that she's now focused on seeing the bigger picture in the universe. "I used to always pray for understanding, and now it's the overstanding. It is the bird's eye view of it all."
In stepping back and looking at life through a more far-reaching lens, The Game alum's journey has lead her to create Lauren London's LA Love Story, the 10-piece collection with Puma inspired by the city that raised her. Given that Nipsey also hailed from Los Angeles, Lauren made sure to honor the hip hop star by including his motto, "It's not on you, it's in you," on some of the line's special pieces.
"When he would always say it to me, [it] was always a reminder that nothing outside of myself makes me who I am," she said of the phrase. "What makes you who you are is within you and no one can take that away from you. Your light, your purpose, all that is within you."
Lauren added how Nipsey's inspiring message "always got me out of ruts and reminded me of my truth," and continues to do so even today.
"In my life now, anything that I do I want it to have purpose and I want it to be intentional," she said. "I hope that he would be proud that I am taking a chance on myself."
And like her journey of healing, London will never stop upholding Nipsey's legacy: "Any and everything I do will always be attributed to him in my heart."