Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Watch : Inside the Inspiring Life of Nipsey Hussle

There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey.

Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."

Acknowledging how healing is "not easy for everyone," Lauren noted that it's something that "requires practice for me."

"Is definitely something I have to be extremely intentional about in practice," she explained, adding that she's now focused on seeing the bigger picture in the universe. "I used to always pray for understanding, and now it's the overstanding. It is the bird's eye view of it all."