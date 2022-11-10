"Angry" Kelly Stafford Calls Out NFL as Husband Matthew Stafford Is Placed Into Concussion Protocol

Watch : NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine

For Kelly Stafford, the NFL is so much more than just a game.

On Nov. 9, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters that quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered the concussion protocol. Hours later, his wife reacted to the news and explained why the development brings so many emotions.

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol," Kelly wrote on The Morning After podcast's Instagram Stories. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with…and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it."

"And no, I'm not ok," she continued. "I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired…all of them."

In his latest press conference, Sean told reporters that he didn't have any indication Matthew was dealing with concussion symptoms during the Rams' Nov. 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after the Super Bowl champion was examined by medical staff, he was asked to follow protocol.