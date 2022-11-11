20 Luxe Gifts That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The struggle is real when it comes to holiday gifting for friends and family with luxe taste. You don't want to disappoint, but you also don't want to break the bank.
Sometimes, all it takes is some digging to find affordable gifts that fit the bougie guidelines— and I've done exactly that for you. This list of the 20 best gifts that look way more expensive than they actually are will have you winning the hearts of all your friends and family, without draining your bank account. From chic bubble candles for just $14 and plush winter cardigans for $40 to a $39 clean beauty gift set, this list has holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list with good taste.
Read on and get to holiday shopping!
ACITHGL Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles
These bubble candles look so chic and luxe, but you can really snag the set of two for just $14, which is a total steal. They'll look perfect in any space, and come in so many different color sets.
Bliss Plush Throw
This plush throw blanket from Nordstrom comes in so many colors and would make the chicest, coziest gift, especially for the person who is always cold. While it might look super luxe, the blanket is actually only $29!
Diana Ring Holder
This ring holder is functional and unique. It's a perfect gift for the jewelry-obsessed, and comes in three different colors for just $24.
Kendall Necklace
Looking to gift someone a trendy, wearable piece of jewelry that won't break the bank? Check out this multicolored Kendall Necklace from Ten Wilde that's gold-filled and would look stunning worn on its own or layered with some other gold pieces.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Know someone who takes their beauty sleep seriously? You're going to want to gift them this satin pillowcase set that has over 260,000 five-star Amazon reviews. The polyester satin pillowcases not only look super chic, but one Amazon reviewer claims it "feels like melatonin in a fabric!"
Doiy Florero Body Glass Vase - Clear
For the chic plant parent in your life, this body glass vase would make such a cute gift. The vase would add an elegant touch to any room, no matter your bouqet of choice. It's currently on sale for $50.
Kristal Vanity Tray
This vanity tray looks so bougie in both silver and gold, and is currently on sale for $22. It's a great gift to give someone who likes to keep their jewelry, perfumes, lip products and more looking organized in a chic manner.
H&M+ Long Rib-Knit Cardigan
This rib-knit cardigan is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. It's a great winter staple that is easy to layer, and will certainly become a favorite in anyone's closet. The cardigan is soft and luxe, and only $40 on H&M.
Zarin Beaded Coaster Set
This beaded coaster set might look expensive, but you can snag the set of four uniquely designed coasters for just $20. It would make a great gift for a host, or really anyone.
Ski Trip Candle
Want to give a gift that will have anyone feeling like their relaxing in a warm cabin in an après-ski look as it snows outside? Gift them this sleek Ski Trip Candle from Homesick. It's a chic and beautiful candle that smells absolutely delightful, for just $38.
Bold Pearl Huggies
Gift these elegant pearl and gold huggie earrings to anyone who knows that good things come in small packages. This trendy accessory can elevate any outfit, and it retails on Mejuri for $78.
VIVITEST Ceramic Diffuser
This handmade ceramic diffuser and humidifier operates silently and electrically. It looks minimalistic and sleek, so it'll complement and blend into any desired space. The diffuser looks super luxe, but it's only $40 on Amazon.
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss
Having shiny lips is a "material girl" essential. Luckily, the best lip oils out there are not all that expensive. You can give the gift of plump, glossy lips with this Tower 28 Beauty jelly non-stick gloss for just $15.
Papinelle High Pile Fleece Robe & Sleep Mask Set
Elevate anyone's sleep routine with this Papinelle fleece robe and sleep mask set. It comes in two different colors and goes for $89 on Nordstrom's website. This is a gift that someone will use all day, every day.
Adjustable Enamel Band
These colorful rings look so trendy and luxe. It's perfect for someone who likes to be playful in their accessorizing. Not sure about their ring size? Don't worry, this band is adjustable.
Skincare Gift Set - Discovery Set
Give the gift of glowing skin to the beauty buff in your life with this skincare set from clean beauty line, Fleur & Bee. The gift set comes with five mini versions of their top-rated, vegan and cruelty-free products. Plus, 100% of the profits made from the Discovery Set is donated to Fleur & Bee's charity partner, Days for Girls. Gift-giving can't get better than this!
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
For the coffee or tea lover in your life, gift them a cute and personalized mug from Anthropologie. The tiled monogram mug has gold detailing and decaled stoneware that will elevate anyone's morning coffee experience.
Morphe 2 Quad Goals Multi-Palette
For a fun stocking stuffer that any beauty buff would get use out of, this Morphe multi-palette is the way to go. It comes in five different color options that work perfectly for lips, lids and cheeks. It's functional and pigmented, plus easy to travel with.
Bala Bangles 1 Pound Bala Bangles
Anyone who can't go a day without their morning yoga class or hot girl walk knows that exercise equipment is never cheap. For the one who is always on the go, gift them these Bala Bangles that are currently $39 on Amazon. They typically retail for $60.
Fitz & Floyd Decorative Whiskey Decanter Set
Know someone who takes their bar cart aesthetic seriously? You'll want to gift them this whiskey decanter set that comes with four glasses and a decanter with a lid. The gold detailing elevates the set, which is currently on sale for $54 instead of the usual $90 price tag.
