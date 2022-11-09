Selena Gomez’s TV Dad Says She Passed on Camp Rock to Let Demi Lovato Have the Part

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary

Selena Gomez almost headed to Camp Rock.

David DeLuise, who played the Rare Beauty founder's father in Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed that the character Mitchie Torres was originally offered to Selena, but she turned it down to let Demi Lovato take the lead.

"I've never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena," David said in a resurfaced 2020 podcast interview with Wildchat Sports. "And she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part."

He continued, "So, she passed on it, which was very nice to do. And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together."