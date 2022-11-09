TikTok's Noah Beck Admits There's "Pros and Cons" of Fame After "Crazy" Journey

Watch : TikToker Noah Beck Admits There's "Pros and Cons" to Fame

Noah Beck knows that a life in the spotlight doesn't come without its red flags.

After gaining more than 34 million followers on TikTok, the influencer called his path to skyrocketing fame "crazy," though he added it hasn't come without its obstacles.

"There's perks definitely," Beck exclusively told E! News on Nov. 8 during a FIFA "Spotlight: Your Dreams" campaign event, "but just with anything, there's pros and cons in any job."

The former soccer player, who had aspirations of going pro, became a name to watch on social media after TikTok named him one of its biggest breakout stars of 2020. The distinction arrived as Beck was contemplating a switch in career.

"I grew up my whole life training and wanting one thing, which was to be a professional soccer player, and I could see myself doing something different. And I couldn't see myself ever doing something differently," Beck shared. "As soon as the pandemic hit, everything was put on pause, and something fell into my lap called TikTok. Then, I had to make some decisions and some opportunities come about that were just too good to be true."