Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shoved Her Butt Into the Marilyn Monroe Dress Ahead of Met Gala

Chris Appleton was determined to get Kim Kardashian into her Met gown—no ifs, ands or butts about it.
Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, it wasn't guaranteed that the SKIMs founder would actually wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress—which Marilyn wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962. As chronicled in the second season of The Kardashians, Kim decided to lose weight in order to fit into the gown, but when it came time to try it on at Ripley's Believe It or Not—the company that owns the dress—the look nearly didn't fit. That is, until Chris, Kim's hairstylist, stepped in.
As seen in the episode, staff at Ripley's carefully helped Kim step into the dress—something that Kim explained has to "glide up" rather than be pulled up due to its delicate nature. But… it stopped at her butt. So, Chris told Kim to "push your a--."
"Chris Appleton was like, ‘We didn't fly all the way over here for nothing,'" Kim said in a confessional during the episode. "He like lifted up my butt in my SKIMS, re-kinda positioned my shapewear and then, it went up."
While the dress eventually fit, they weren't able to zip it up so, Kim concealed her bare behind with a furry coat at the May 2 event. Kim also changed into a replica of the gown for the rest of the evening after the red carpet.
One thing that she didn't conceal? Her absolute awe at the fact she was able to make it happen. "I am gonna be wearing Marilyn Monroe's original dress to the Met Ball," Kim said in a confessional. "Oh, my god. I can't believe I did it."
But it wasn't just Chris who made Kim's ensemble a reality. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also had to step in to make it so that Kim could even try on the dress at Ripley's.
"They were not gonna let me wear this dress. They weren't even gonna let me try it on," Kim shared. "Until Kris Jenner calls."
Kris' lips are sealed on what exactly she said to make it happen, but she did share her motto for situations like these.
"I cannot tell you my secrets," the momager shared in a confessional during the episode. "But you know what I say, 'If somebody says no, you're talking to the wrong person.'"