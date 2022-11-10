Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shoved Her Butt Into the Marilyn Monroe Dress Ahead of Met Gala

Watch : Kim Drops 16lbs. for Met Gala & Kourtney's Wedding Nerves

Chris Appleton was determined to get Kim Kardashian into her Met gown—no ifs, ands or butts about it.

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, it wasn't guaranteed that the SKIMs founder would actually wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress—which Marilyn wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962. As chronicled in the second season of The Kardashians, Kim decided to lose weight in order to fit into the gown, but when it came time to try it on at Ripley's Believe It or Not—the company that owns the dress—the look nearly didn't fit. That is, until Chris, Kim's hairstylist, stepped in.

As seen in the episode, staff at Ripley's carefully helped Kim step into the dress—something that Kim explained has to "glide up" rather than be pulled up due to its delicate nature. But… it stopped at her butt. So, Chris told Kim to "push your a--."