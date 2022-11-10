90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Teases a Dinner From Hell for Bilal in New Sneak Peek

Winning over a BFF is never easy.
In this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda grab dinner with her best friend Eutris, who is immediately inquisitive about cracks she sees in their relationship.
"She's coming out of the gate so aggressive and rude," Bilal says of Eutris' line of questioning. "The feeling that I have right now is Eutris seems like she doesn't like me very well."
Eutris urges Bilal to pump the brakes a bit, saying, "I don't think we should be so presumptuous."
Rather than accommodate his wife's British friend, however, Bilal goes on the offensive: "It sounds like you're…what's the word they say in London? Oh, nosy!"
Eutris is taken aback, responding, "Nosy, really? You think I'm snotty?" Bilal, clearly enjoying the back-and-forth, says, "Oooh, I didn't say that. But you said it! That's interesting."
Not exactly light-hearted dinner conversation.
"We're only ten minutes into the conversation and Bilal's making me feel uncomfortable," Eutris says outside of the restaurant. "I don't know what I would have done. But now, meeting him and the way he's reacted to me, I don't know if he's trying to mask something?"
Eutris expresses concern that Shaeeda is not being honest with herself, saying, "I'm really worried that maybe she's overlooking some personality that he may have that might be a problem in the future, and she's just not aware of it."
Once back inside, Bilal and Eutris continue fighting. Shaeeda, stuck in the middle, tries easing the tension, asking, "Anybody want crackers? Eat crackers. These crackers are really good!"
A girl can try.
"You sound like you're being very evasive," Eutris says to Bilal. "That you have things you don't want me to ask you. A little bit uncomfortable ‘cause you don't know where I'm going to go with the conversation?"
Eutris then asks Bilal if he has anything to hide, to which he responds, "Absolutely not."
Check, please!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TLC.