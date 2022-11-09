Jennifer Aniston Receives Sweet Message From Ex Justin Theroux After Opening Up About Fertility Journey

Despite being exes, Justin Theroux will always be there for Jennifer Aniston.
Case in point: The actor shared a sweet message to the Friends alum after she opened up about her past personal struggles in the December 2022 issue of Allure magazine. In her cover story, published on Nov. 9, Aniston detailed the roadblocks she experienced in her fertility journey and candidly said that the "ship has sailed" in trying to get pregnant.
When Aniston posted several images from her profile's accompanying spread on Instagram, Theroux responded in the comments section with a fist bump and heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Rowland and Lily Collins also left comments praising the actress, with Amanda Kloots writing, "You look incredible and the article is extremely powerful!!"
Reflecting on the pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, Aniston told Allure that it "was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."
"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," she continued. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
However, the 53-year-old noted that she has "zero regrets," explaining, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."
Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston called out rumors that added to her private pain, including the "narrative that I was just selfish" and "just cared about my career."
"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," continued Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Theroux in 2015 to 2017. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies."
She added, " I don't have anything to hide at this point."