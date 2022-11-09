Jennifer Aniston Receives Sweet Message From Ex Justin Theroux After Opening Up About Fertility Journey

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" IVF Journey

Despite being exes, Justin Theroux will always be there for Jennifer Aniston.

Case in point: The actor shared a sweet message to the Friends alum after she opened up about her past personal struggles in the December 2022 issue of Allure magazine. In her cover story, published on Nov. 9, Aniston detailed the roadblocks she experienced in her fertility journey and candidly said that the "ship has sailed" in trying to get pregnant.

When Aniston posted several images from her profile's accompanying spread on Instagram, Theroux responded in the comments section with a fist bump and heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Rowland and Lily Collins also left comments praising the actress, with Amanda Kloots writing, "You look incredible and the article is extremely powerful!!"

Reflecting on the pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, Aniston told Allure that it "was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."