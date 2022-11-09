Lindsay Lohan's Latest Colorblock Look Is So Fetch

Freaky good fashion.
Lindsay Lohan stopped by Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 8 and proved her sense of style is still totally fetch. For her highly-anticipated appearance, the actress chose a bold colorblock Akris fall 2022 suit, featuring a sharply lapeled blazer and matching pants boasting geometric rows of square panels in shades of red, orange, green, yellow and blue.
To complete the Lego-like look, Lindsay wore the brand's matching multicolored turtleneck, sky-high burgundy Giuseppe Zanotti platforms, an Anouk envelope handbag and a set of thick gold hoop earrings. For glam, she swept back her signature red tresses back into a center-part bun and kept her makeup fresh and soft.
The eye-catching ensemble was put together by renowned stylist Law Roach, who is famous for dressing the likes of Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy and Ariana Grande and was most recently honored at the 2022 CFDA Awards as the first ever Stylist of the Year.
Lindsay, 36, made an appearance on the ABC morning show to promote her latest movie Falling for Christmas. The holiday rom-com, which also stars Chord Overstreet and premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10, marks the actress' first film in three years and her first starring role since 2009's Labor Pains.
"It's a great movie," Lindsay said on GMA of Falling for Christmas. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one."
She continued, "And it has a great message, which is that you don't really need all of the material things in life. It's good to just focus on the simple things, and I really love that."
Offscreen, Lindsay is taking on a whole new kind of role: wife. Back in July, she referred to her partner Bader Shammas as her "husband" in a sweet Instagram post, eight months after announcing their engagement.
"It's amazing. I'm really lucky," she told GMA about married life. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team."
The Mean Girls star added, "He's the best. I love him so much."