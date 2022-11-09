Lindsay Lohan's Latest Colorblock Look Is So Fetch

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"It's a great movie," Lindsay said on GMA of Falling for Christmas. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one."

She continued, "And it has a great message, which is that you don't really need all of the material things in life. It's good to just focus on the simple things, and I really love that."

Offscreen, Lindsay is taking on a whole new kind of role: wife. Back in July, she referred to her partner Bader Shammas as her "husband" in a sweet Instagram post, eight months after announcing their engagement.