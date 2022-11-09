Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Judged Couples With Big Age Gaps Before Meeting Alec Baldwin

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Hilaria Baldwin has had a change of heart.

Before marrying husband Alec Baldwin in 2012, "I used to judge women and men that had big age differences," the 38-year-old, whose husband is 26 years her senior, said on the Nov. 7 episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast. "This older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever, and that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn't even care and is just like 'ok whatever I hope you die and I'm going to take all your money.'"

But 10 years into their marriage—and seven kids later—she certainly has a new outlook.



"Now that I'm in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize oh my God, why was this trained into my head," she continued. "Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe that love looks different from your love or from what I thought love might be but it doesn't make it not valid."