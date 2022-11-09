Twilight's Gil Birmingham Jokes that He's Going to Crash Taylor Lautner's Wedding

Taylor Lautner is going to need some extra security at his upcoming nuptials.
Why? Because his Twilight co-star Gil Birmingham isn't too happy that he wasn't invited to his wedding with Tay Dome.
After E! News exclusively asked Birmingham at the Yellowstone season five premiere if he was attending Lautner's wedding, he replied, shocked: "He is? And he didn't tell me?"
Birmingham went on to quip that he's going to "roll right into that wedding in my wheelchair."
The 69-year-old famously played Jacob's father Billy Black, who uses a wheelchair due to complications from diabetes.
Birmingham better get a move on, as Lautner's wedding is fast approaching. Most recently, he celebrated his bachelor party on Oct. 24, partying with friends—including former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer—in Miami, Fla. Meanwhile, Dome herself celebrated her bridal shower earlier the same month. The two first got engaged in Nov. 2021.
But Birmingham may not be the only Twilight star whose invite got lost in the mail. Peter Facinelli, who played Edward Cullen's adoptive father Carlisle in the film series, exclusively opened up to E! News in Oct. if he'll be attending the ceremony.
"Maybe, I don't know, we'll see," he laughed, before acknowledging the couple shares the same first name. "I was like, that's going to get really confusing when you get mail to the house."
Either way, Facinelli sends his congratulations to the happy couple—and to co-star Kristin Stewart, who got engaged to Dylan Meyer in Nov. 2021.
"I didn't know Kristen was engaged. Fantastic," he shared. "But I just saw Taylor and his lovely fiancée recently and they're very cute."
Yellowstone season five kicks off with a two-hour premiere Nov. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.