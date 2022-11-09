Twilight's Gil Birmingham Jokes that He's Going to Crash Taylor Lautner's Wedding

Watch : "Twilight" 12 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Taylor Lautner is going to need some extra security at his upcoming nuptials.

Why? Because his Twilight co-star Gil Birmingham isn't too happy that he wasn't invited to his wedding with Tay Dome.

After E! News exclusively asked Birmingham at the Yellowstone season five premiere if he was attending Lautner's wedding, he replied, shocked: "He is? And he didn't tell me?"

Birmingham went on to quip that he's going to "roll right into that wedding in my wheelchair."

The 69-year-old famously played Jacob's father Billy Black, who uses a wheelchair due to complications from diabetes.

Birmingham better get a move on, as Lautner's wedding is fast approaching. Most recently, he celebrated his bachelor party on Oct. 24, partying with friends—including former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer—in Miami, Fla. Meanwhile, Dome herself celebrated her bridal shower earlier the same month. The two first got engaged in Nov. 2021.