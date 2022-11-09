David Burtka Reveals Why It's Bittersweet to Raise Pre-Teens

Watch : CUTEST Couples in the Music Industry

David Burtka is detailing the parts of parenthood no one can prepare you for.

The Celebrity Dish host—who shares 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with Neil Patrick Harris—opened up about the heartbreak that comes with watching his kids grow right before his eyes.

"For me, it's really been about mourning your kids," David exclusively told E! News. "I'm in mourning of seeing them grow and seeing them clip their wings and letting them be their own people."

The Broadway star, who said he's been the primary caretaker of the twins, explained that it feels bittersweet to realize that his job "is starting to come to an end."

"No one ever tells you that as a parent but it's inevitable," he added. "It's wild to see the kids they've become. It's amazing and it's also a little sad."

And while David noted that everyone advises new parents to enjoy each and every moment with their little ones, he's proud to say he did exactly that.