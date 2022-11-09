"Heartbroken" Hayley Kiyoko Mourns Death of Fashion Designer Joshua Van Leader

Hayley Kiyoko is mourning the loss of her friend Joshua Van Leader.
The singer took to Instagram Nov. 9 to share a touching tribute to the fashion designer who recently died by suicide. "I'm so heartbroken," she wrote, alongside an array of photos of the two throughout the years. "Joshua Van Leader, your art will continue to share the light and joy you sparked in so many. You appreciated the highs and lows in life and always encouraged me to keep going. You were there for me during a time I needed most."
Hayley continued, "I wish I could've been there to remind you what you always reminded me. I know you did your best and fought hard. I love you my friend we will miss you so much."
The "For the Girls" singer concluded the post encouraging followers who need help to reach out, with a list of available hotlines, writing, "If you are ever feeling hopeless, here are some resources that can help."
Hayley's girlfriend, Bachelor Nation member Becca Tilley showed her support in the comments, writing, "Love you so much. I feel lucky I got to meet him and see how much he loved you!"
Hayley's tribute came after Joshua's family posted the news of his passing on his Instagram page and thanked followers for their support and love during this difficult time. The family also encouraged those to make contributions to ANDYSMANCLUB, "which is a men's suicide prevention charity then hopefully this can make a difference in supporting men in similar situations."
The Nov. 9 post, which included a picture of Joshua starring into the camera, concluded, "Joshua always had open ears to listen, offered great words of wisdom and had the kindest heart offering advice to those in similar situations to him. Hopefully we can give a little something back to help those who need it most."