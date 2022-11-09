John Barrett: A Multi-Business Owner and Passionate Musician's Success Journey

Ad

John Barrett Jr. is a multi-business owner and a musician. He started his love for business and fashion at 16 years old. He would print T-shirts in his garage and create designs on an old computer. This has made him to be passionate about entrepreneurship and all things business.

John has experience in commercial air conditioning, general construction, and cannabis. He believes that entrepreneurs in the industry are on a get-rich-quick-scheme mentality. He advises entrepreneurs to consider a business like any other thing. Business to him is a slow play and requires some sense. John says that businesses that go under either lack business skills have poor decision-making, or not saving money to continue operating during price compression.