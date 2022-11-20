Let These Photos From the 2002 American Music Awards Serve as the Ultimate Throwback

Watch : 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

Where were you in 2002?

If you were watching the American Music Awards, you might have seen *NSYNC take home the trophy for Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Alicia Keys be named Favorite New Artist in the Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B categories. Or, you may have caught Britney Spears' performance of "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" and Destiny's Child Favorite Pop/Rock Album win for Survivor.

Needless to say, the ceremony was packed with star power. Fast-forward 20 years and the A-list lineup continues. Bad Bunny heads into the night with the most nominations—earning a total of eight nods—with Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift following closely behind with six. As for the performers, Carrie Underwood, D-Nice, Imagine Dragons, Pink and Yola are just a few of the big names who are set to hit the stage.

Wayne Brady will host the 2022 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20. Fans will be able to watch the live show starting at 8 p.m. EST that evening on ABC and stream it the next day on Hulu.