Let These Photos From the 2002 American Music Awards Serve as the Ultimate Throwback

It’s almost time for the 2022 American Music Awards! But what was the event like 20 years ago? Take a stroll down memory lane with these photos.

Where were you in 2002?

If you were watching the American Music Awards, you might have seen *NSYNC take home the trophy for Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Alicia Keys be named Favorite New Artist in the Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B categories. Or, you may have caught Britney Spears' performance of "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" and Destiny's Child Favorite Pop/Rock Album win for Survivor.

Needless to say, the ceremony was packed with star power. Fast-forward 20 years and the A-list lineup continues. Bad Bunny heads into the night with the most nominations—earning a total of eight nods—with Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift following closely behind with six. As for the performers, Carrie Underwood, D-Nice, Imagine Dragons, Pink and Yola are just a few of the big names who are set to hit the stage. 

Wayne Brady will host the 2022 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20. Fans will be able to watch the live show starting at 8 p.m. EST that evening on ABC and stream it the next day on Hulu.

Can't wait until then? Celebrate early by revisiting the AMAs during the early aughts.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Alicia Keys

No one, no one, no one could get in the way of the singer's joy after she was named Favorite New Artist in both the Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B categories.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Destiny's Child

The AMAs were jumpin', jumpin' after Survivor won Favorite Pop/Rock Album, with band members Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams also picking up Favorite Soul/R&B Group.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Usher

The audience was completely caught up in the artist's performance of "U Got It Bad" with then-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

SGranitz/WireImage
Sean "Diddy" Combs

The music mogul hosted the event with Jenny McCarthy.

SGranitz/WireImage
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The "…Baby One More Time" singer and the *NSYNC member, who dated for about three years, broke up just a few months after attending the 2002 AMAs.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes & Dean Sheremet

The "How Do I Live" singer and the former dancer tied the knot less than two months after attending the 2002 AMAs. However, they split in 2009 after LeAnn and her Northern Lights co-star Eddie Cibrian, who had been married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, had an affair. Eddie and Brandi divorced as did LeAnn and Dean. And in 2011, LeAnn and Eddie tied the knot.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock

The "All Summer Long" musician, who performed that evening, and the model got engaged months after attending the 2002 AMAs. They tied the knot in 2006 but divorced just a few months later. 

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Melissa Joan Hart

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star's stylish gown left fans spellbound.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

I know what you did last summer—er, rather at the 2002 AMAs—Jennifer. The actress rocked a pair of blue jeans underneath her pink gown on the red carpet.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Frankie Muniz & Amanda Bynes

The Big Fat Liar co-stars looked truly excited for the AMAs as they were all smiles on the red carpet.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Cher

If you could turn back time, wouldn't you want to relive the singer's performance of "Song for the Lonely" at the AMAs?

SGranitz/WireImage
Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper has dropped some unforgettable red carpet looks over the years. For the 2002 AMAs, Snoop Dogg, who was one of the performers that evening, showed his fandom for the Pittsburgh Steelers by wearing a jersey and accessorized his look with a hat, some shades and a blinged-out chalice.

KMazur/WireImage
Mandy Moore

The actress' chic ensemble made this stroll down the red carpet a walk to remember.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Blake Shelton

The country music singer grinned from ear to ear in his cowboy hat at the AMAs.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Backstreet Boys

Backstreet was back at the award shows, with Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson walking the AMAs red carpet.

Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect
Ashton Kutcher & Ashley Scott

Hello, Wisconsin—er, California! The That ‘70s Show alum and the Into the Blue actress, who dated from 2001 to 2002, walked hand in hand at the L.A. event.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Lenny Kravitz

In addition to performing at the event, the "Fly Away" singer took home the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Carrot Top

The comedian scooted down the red carpet.

Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Mark McGrath

The Sugar Ray singer suited up in a pinstriped ensemble for the event.

SGranitz/WireImage
Chris Klein

As for the American Pie actor, he hit the red carpet in a black leather jacket.

