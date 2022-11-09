Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th

Watch : Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News

Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon.



Earlier this year, the DJ—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby—until now.



In a reshared Instagram Story posted on Nov. 8 that read, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful," Abby wrote, "Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y'all be safe out there." (For reference, Nick—whose birthday is Oct. 8—is in fact, a Libra).

Abby's cheeky social media post hinting at the news comes days after Nick confirmed he would soon be welcoming his second child with model Alyssa Scott, which marks as his eleventh child overall. (And Abby's baby makes 12.)