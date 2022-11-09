You'll Never Believe Which Celeb's Party Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Crashed

Watch : Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

Get to know E!'s newest host.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is teaming up with Justin Sylvester for the return of E! News. And while fans may know the star from her time as a co-host on The Real or from the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, Adrienne shared five fun facts about herself most people might not know ahead of her Nov. 14 E! debut.

The 39-year-old has been to her fair share of celebrity events over the years, but none are quite as memorable as her "most embarrassing" party moment. "I tried to sneak into a private Prince event at his home during Grammy week," Adrienne revealed. "And when I got to the line, they were like, 'Oh my gosh! Linda, it is so good to see you.' So, for the entire night, I was Linda."

But things got complicated when another attendee recognized her. "Somebody that I actually knew rolled up to me and was like, 'Yo, Adrienne,'" she continued, "and then I didn't know where to go with myself."