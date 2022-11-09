Will You Accept These Gifts? Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Shares Holiday Present Picks

We interviewed Hannah Brown because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Hannah's product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all fell in love with Hannah Brown when she was giving out roses on The Bachelorette. Now she's sharing holiday gift picks with E! shoppers. The Dancing With the Stars champion shared her favorite self-care gifts, home decor must-haves, beauty products, and more items she recommends this holiday season.
The New York Times Bestselling author shared, "I love the traditions that come with the holiday season. The decorations, the Hallmark movies, the same stories being told year after year around the Christmas tree. It's such a special time to be with the ones you love most."
The reality TV alum explained, "I think it is important to be intentional with gift-giving, and really think about the person you are getting a gift for. What are their interests? What have you heard them mention they need? What is a special memory you have shared together that a gift could represent? A gift can be super special and connecting when picked with thought and care. Anytime you can make something personal with a sweet note will always get an extra smile!"
Hannah Brown's Holiday Gift Picks
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Eye Mask
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
HB: The Lunya Silk Sleep Mask. I love Lunya's washable silk mask as a gift because it's so plush and feels like a cloud on your face. It's oversized design blocks out any sliver of light so you can sleep in peace! Give the gift of beauty sleep! Perfect gift for the travelers in your life or the self-care enthusiasts!
Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
HB: The Barefoot Dreams Blanket. I give these blankets to everyone– and everyone loves them! They are so soft and perfect for snuggling up to watch your favorite holiday movie!
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
HB: Little Market glassware and the HyperVolt Go.
The Little Market Glassware
"I love these hand-etched flowers on these glasses. I got two as a gift and ended up getting a complete set!"
Hypervolt Go 2
"HyperVolt Go is the ultimate portable massager. I love this thing when I am dealing with tension in my back or when I need to do some recovery after an intense workout."
Thymes Frasier Fir Green 3-Wick Candle
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange, what gift are you bringing?
HB: The Frasier Fir Candle. This is another go-to gift for me! I think a candle is the best gift and this one is perfect for the holiday season. It smells just like a fresh Christmas tree!
Beis The Sport Pack
"I wear this everyday on my walks! It's big enough to carry everything I need, but also so lightweight so it never gets in the way."
God Bless This Messy Journal: A Guide to Embracing the Beautiful, Messy You by Hannah Brown
"A lot of people start to reflect on who and what they want to be going into the New Year. This journal is the perfect gift for those interested in building a journaling habit that they actually look forward to! With a thoughtful layout and guided prompts, this journal is perfect for anyone ready to embrace the beautiful and messy parts of life!"
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging
"These are my most comfortable leggings. I wear them to workout and lounge. They hug the body, but never feel tight – truly feels like another layer of soft cozy skin! Pair with the matching crop tank and you have the perfect athleisure set!"
Birkenstock Boston Shearling
"My favorite shoe since childhood. These are not only trendy but so comfortable! I love the shearling lined ones for the cooler months."
These come in three colors.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Short Sleep Set
"These may be the coziest pajamas I have ever put on. I get really warm when I sleep, but they keep me really cool and cozy! Try to wear anything else for the next three days after putting these on!"
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
HB: I always add beauty products as great stocking stuffers! The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub are two of my favorites! Also, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Kit is perfect.
The Laneige Lip Sleeping mask has 954.3K+ Sephora Loves and 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk on the Go Eye and Lip Set
"This gift set includes a full-size cream eyeshadow, travel-sized eyeliner, lip liner and lipstick. Pillow Talk is the perfect shade for everyone! I gave a pillow talk set to my friend last year and it is all she wears!"
This set has 20.1K Sephora Loves.
OUAI Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub
"Everyone needs a good scrub down and this is one of the best! Smells delicious and leaves skin feeling so silky smooth!"
JBL Clip 3, Black - Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"I love this one because it is a waterproof and Bluetooth speaker. It's perfect for the music or podcast lover in your family!"
This speaker has 54,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum
"I am obsessed. The best fragrance that your girlfriend, sister, and mom will enjoy. It's a great price point for a luxurious fragrance. Come in a body wash and lotion that are both divine!"
The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations by Oprah Winfrey
"This book is beautiful and perfect for the coffee table, but it's what is on the inside that will be a gift that keeps giving."
