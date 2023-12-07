20 Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas For College Students They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
College students do the most. They juggle midterms, homework, hours of studying, a social life, their mental health and so much more on a daily basis. When thinking about what gift to give the college student in your life, consider things that are practical, fun and thoughtful.
Whether you're shopping for the jewelry-obsessed college student, the chronic planner or the music buff, this guide has some of the top gift ideas that college students will love at some pretty amazing prices from Amazon, Target, Walmart & more.
Keep scrolling for 20 of the best gift ideas for college students that will help them get through the rest of the semester.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
If there's a common truth among most college students, it's that caffeine gets them through most of their days. Gift them a mini coffee maker from Keurig in any of the six cute colors for $40 off on Amazon. It's compact so that it can fit in a dorm room or any other small space.
AFROG 8-in-1 4th Gen Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp with 10W Fast Wireless Charger
This desk lamp really does it all. It comes with a wireless charger for your phone and different brightness levels. With over 16,000 positive reviews, you know that any college student would love to receive this as a functional gift.
Boomph On-The-Go Kit: JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Any college student would love a wireless speaker, especially one that's portable, waterproof and dustproof. Gift them this $40 JBL Go speaker that they can use anywhere and everywhere.
THE COMFY Original - Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket
Chances are when college students are spending hours studying in their dorms or study lounges, they also want to be comfortable. What better gift to give than a wearable blanket? You can snag the original COMFY for $45 in so many different colors. They'll never want to take it off.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Anyone misplaces things, and college students are no exception. They have class, homework, midterms and more to worry about, so alleviate some of their stress with a pack of Apple AirTags. Place the AirTags in backpacks, wallets, keychains and more. Any college student would be grateful for this.
WILDMOS Bud Vase Set of 6
For the college student who is also a plant parent, gift them a set of vases. It'll help them decorate their space with a bit of personality and hominess. Plus, a set of six cute vases is less than $20 right now.
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These Beats Solo headphones will be handy for any college student, whether they're studying, working out or just hanging out in a shared space. They're wireless and Bluetooth-enabled, and are currently on sale for $100 off on Target.
Taadeebo Custom Neon Sign
Give a personalized and functional gift to the college student who loves to decorate their space. This customizable neon sign from Dormify comes in different colors and fonts to fit the vibe of any college student.
Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights
Every college student needs a good mirror when getting ready to take on the day. Gift this convenient and functional mini vanity mirror with lights to the college student in your life.
One Amazon reviewer writes, "I use this product for my skin care and makeup or to do my hair. It's the perfect size to sit on my desk and live there without taking up all the space. I'm a college student so I find this really easy to use and then close it up when I'm done. I love how easy it is and I love that you can either charge it or use batteries. I choose to charge it because I find it easier for me."
Custom Laptop Sleeve
Add a bit of personalization to any college student's tech with this custom laptop sleeve from CASETiFY. You can choose from different colors, fonts and sleeve sizes to make the perfect gift that is functional without skimping out on cuteness.
iWALK Small Portable Charger Power Bank 4500mAh
College students are on their phones. A lot. This convenient and compact portable charger would make the perfect gift for that one student who is constantly checking their grades and emails on their iPhone or scrolling through TikTok. We don't judge.
ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye
College students deserve to de-stress in any way that they can. Gift them this internet-loved face ice roller so that they can unwind and relieve any migraines in a convenient and efficient way.
One Amazon reviewer raves, "This is such a simple concept and yet works so well! I bought one several days ago and gave it to a friend to try who just had knee replacement and was in terrible pain. Several hours later she called and raved about how great this ice roller was!"
Yanser Strict Selection Silk Sleep Mask
For the luxe college student, this silk sleep mask is a perfect gift. It would be an adorable stocking stuffer for a college student who takes their beauty sleep seriously. Plus, the packaging is super cute and trendy!
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes
Know a college student with graduation photos coming up? Big job interviews? Someone who likes their clothes crisp and clean for class? Gift them this handheld fabric steamer and just know that they will certainly put it to use.
Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
Does the college student in your life go to school far away? Let them know you're always thinking about them with this set of long distance touch bracelets. When you touch one, the other lights up and vibrates. You'll definitely be tugging at any college student's heartstrings.
Pure Enrichment Pure Relief Weighted Throw Blanket
This two-in-one heated & weighted throw is the ultimate cozy gift that any college student would love to bundle up in, especially on chillier days that require a little extra warmth & relaxation. This blanket is currently on sale for $50 off and comes in a neutral gray tone that looks great with any decor.
Sooyee Decorative Tray
For the jewelry-obsessed college student, help them keep their accessories organized with this classy gold mirror tray that's totally radiating coquette aesthetic vibes. It's available with a gold or white frame, and you can even choose whether you want an oval or rectangle shaped mirror/tray. Multiple Amazon reviewers mention using this tray not just for jewelry but also for perfumes, desserts, home decor & more.
Joy 2024 Planner
For the Type A college student, gift them a chic and useful planner. Papier has so many cute planners on their website, like this Joy 2024 Planner in various different colors and sizes. Plus, you can get it customized!
AstroAI Mini Fridge
This mini fridge is so convenient and useful for those college students living in a shared, small space. It has different storage compartments and space for up to six 12-ounce cans, food and more. You can adjust the temperature to cooler or warmer depending on what you need.
Westtele Smile Face Slippers
These fluffy smiley face slippers on Amazon are super cute and would make a great gift for any college student who needs a new pair of indoor slippers. It comes in six different colors for just $20 each pair. You'll probably want to get matching pairs.
