20 Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas For College Students They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

College students do the most. They juggle midterms, homework, hours of studying, a social life, their mental health and so much more on a daily basis. When thinking about what gift to give the college student in your life, consider things that are practical, fun and thoughtful.

Whether you're shopping for the jewelry-obsessed college student, the chronic planner or the music buff, this guide has some of the top gift ideas that college students will love at some pretty amazing prices from Amazon, Target, Walmart & more.

Keep scrolling for 20 of the best gift ideas for college students that will help them get through the rest of the semester.