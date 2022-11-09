Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight.
While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusicAwards," he said in a Nov. 9 tweet. "Unfortunately, I'm under the weather and won't be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight."
The 2020 and 2021 Best New Artist nominee was scheduled to perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert and more at "Country Music's Biggest Night."
Jimmie is currently on tour with Carrie Underwood for her Denim & Rhinestones concert series, with a show in Moline, Ill on Nov. 12. There's no news yet on how Jimmie's illness may affect the remainder of this year's dates.
Before joining his fellow American Idol alum on her tour, on Oct. 15 in Greenwood, S.C., Jimmie reflected on the role the competition has played in his music career.
"I got to meet so many great singers on the show," he exclusively told E! News in October. "And even though I didn't win or come in the top 10 or whatever, I learned so much from other singers. There's an opportunity to be surrounded by the best singers from each small town."
Allen, who was cut before the live voting rounds of season 10 of the singing competition in 2011, continued, "The relationships I've built with artists from the show—as well as people still working on the show—and having the opportunity to come back and be a mentor and share what I've learned from other artists, it's helped me a lot actually."
The CMA awards kick off at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9 and will also feature performances from The Brothers Osborne with The War and Treaty, Luke Combs, Elle King featuring The Black Keys, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry and others.