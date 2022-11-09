Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch : Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other

Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight.

While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.

"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusicAwards," he said in a Nov. 9 tweet. "Unfortunately, I'm under the weather and won't be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight."

The 2020 and 2021 Best New Artist nominee was scheduled to perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert and more at "Country Music's Biggest Night."

Jimmie is currently on tour with Carrie Underwood for her Denim & Rhinestones concert series, with a show in Moline, Ill on Nov. 12. There's no news yet on how Jimmie's illness may affect the remainder of this year's dates.