Khloe Kardashian Shares Update on Her Scar After Health Scare

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Khloe Kardashian is helping fans keep up with her health.

About a month after she shared she had a tumor removed from her face, the Kardashians star gave fans an update on her scar.

After seeing photos of Khloe at the Nov. 7 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, a Twitter user wrote, "Koko, so proud of you for taking care of your skin and rocking your band-aid at all these high-fashion events. Do you know when you get to take it off?"

Khloe then shared some insight on the healing process. "Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be," she replied. "Right now it's healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it's healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I'm not sure I will go that long."