Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That

Watch : Happy 47th Birthday Freddie Prinze Jr. -- Look Back!

We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999.

Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.

In addition to the movie's stars, Freddie's former co-star Rachael also made an appearance at the special event.

In fact, the actress herself also highlighted the nostalgic moment, sharing photos of the pair to Instagram Nov. 9, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you, my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD. Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."

And as excited as fans are for the upcoming Christmas feature, it was seeing Freddie and Rachael come together again that had social media praising such an early gift.