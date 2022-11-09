The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki's latest look was fit for a princess.

The Crown star, who will step into Princess Diana's shoes for the fifth season Netflix series, channeled the late royal at the show's London premiere on Nov. 8. For the special occasion, Elizabeth graced the red carpet in a regal black Dior dress.

And while the silk crepe strapless design may have seemed simple with its sleek structure, its crisscrossed backside, floor-length neck collar and ribbed bustier made an undeniable impact.

What's more? Elizabeth's look was riddled with meaning and paid homage to Princess Diana in more ways than one.

Between the sexy cleavage-baring neckline and striking black shade of the dress, the ensemble was reminiscent of the late royal's revenge dress moment in 1994.

While the LBD was considered risqué for the time, Princess Diana made jaws drop with a black Christina Stambolian creation. She wore the sizzling piece at a Vanity Fair fundraiser, which also happened to be the same night King Charles III (then a prince) had his tell-all interview about their broken marriage and his affairs.