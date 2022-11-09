Kaley Cuoco Tells Critics to "Stop Judging" in Message on Jennifer Aniston's Fertility Journey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's PREGNANT With a Baby Girl

Kaley Cuoco has Jennifer Aniston's back.

After the Friends star opened up about her "challenging" fertility journey for Allure's December cover story, the Big Bang Theory star, who is currently expecting her first child, shared a sweet message of support.

"You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 9. "Stop assuming and judging every little thing. @JenniferAniston thank u for sharing this story!"

In the interview, Jennifer, 53, reflected on the tabloid headlines that speculated on whether she was pregnant or would be having children while she was actively trying to become a mom.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard," The Morning Show star explained. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

But despite intense scrutiny, Jennifer wanted to keep her fertility journey to herself—until now.