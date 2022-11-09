Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia Dating Again After Tino Franco Breakup

Watch : The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE Peek With Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia isn't giving up on her journey to find love.

While her relationship with former fiancé Tino Franco didn't work out, The Bachelorette star recently revealed she's started dating again.

"Well, obviously taking it slow," Rachel told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the Nov. 8 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "but I actually did go on a date last week."

So how did it go? "It did go well," she continued, "and there is a second date in the future."

And the pilot is looking for love outside of Bachelor Nation, as she noted her date is not from the franchise and that "he slid into the DMs." She said he is "definitely different from my type" but that he's "so cute" and "in the music world."

For the date itself, Rachel said they kept things low-key. "We just went and got coffee," she continued, "just casual."

However, Rachel played coy on whether they kissed, simply replying, "Maybe." She also admitted she felt a little out of practice when it came to dating outside of a TV show. In fact, Rachel said she nearly bailed on the date, noting that Michelle encouraged her to go through with it.