Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia Dating Again After Tino Franco Breakup

Rachel Recchia isn't giving up on her journey to find love.
While her relationship with former fiancé Tino Franco didn't work out, The Bachelorette star recently revealed she's started dating again.
"Well, obviously taking it slow," Rachel told Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young on the Nov. 8 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "but I actually did go on a date last week."
So how did it go? "It did go well," she continued, "and there is a second date in the future."
And the pilot is looking for love outside of Bachelor Nation, as she noted her date is not from the franchise and that "he slid into the DMs." She said he is "definitely different from my type" but that he's "so cute" and "in the music world."
For the date itself, Rachel said they kept things low-key. "We just went and got coffee," she continued, "just casual."
However, Rachel played coy on whether they kissed, simply replying, "Maybe." She also admitted she felt a little out of practice when it came to dating outside of a TV show. In fact, Rachel said she nearly bailed on the date, noting that Michelle encouraged her to go through with it.
"I was like, 'I can't go. I don't know how to date not on a camera,'" Rachel shared. "She's like, 'You've got this.' Literally, I'm like, how do you date outside of sitting down and being like, 'Tell me everything about your life right now in the next five minutes? Go.' I'm like, 'Do I give him a date card?' Like, do I say, 'Meet me at the coffee shop. XO, Rach?' Like, what do I do?"
During season 19 of The Bachelorette, which Rachel led with Gabby Windey, Rachel got engaged to Tino. However, the two broke up after he kissed another woman, with their split playing out on After the Final Rose.
For his part, Tino recently opened up about the split, calling the kiss the "biggest mistake" of his life.
"I'm definitely not on Team Cheater," he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast in October. "Like, I do not stand by what I did at all. It was not cool. It wasn't fair to Rachel, and it haunts me daily still. It's something I'm ashamed of and certainly wish I could have done it differently like a million times over."
Rachel isn't the only one in Bachelor Nation to recently go through a breakup. Last week, sources confirmed to E! News that that Gabby split from Erich Schwer, who she got engaged to while on the show.
"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," one insider from Bachelor Nation said. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."