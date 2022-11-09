One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles' Success Initially Bothered Him

Watch : Louis Tomlinson's Sister Felicite's Cause of Death Revealed

As the night changes, so does Louis Tomlinson's opinion on Harry Styles.

The One Direction alum, 30, revealed how he really felt about the Don't Worry Darling actor's shot to superstardom after the band broke up in 2016.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first," he recently told The Telegraph. "Only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star."

After all, unlike Louis, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, the Harry's House singer isn't just focused on music.

"He's got film as well, and the tour he's done is unbelievable," he said. "It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."