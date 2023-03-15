These $20-And-Under Amazon Sleep Masks Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mastering the art of sleep is no small feat. From crafting the perfect self-care routine to wind down, to donning your favorite chic pajamas to take you down the bedroom runway, to bundling yourself up like a burrito in your coziest blankets, setting yourself up for an ideal night of relaxation can ironically take quite a lot of effort.
One of the most essential tools you can have in your inventory for undisturbed rest is the perfect sleep mask. But with so many available options for your peepers out in the market nowadays, even thinking about the task of finding the best ones can be tiring.
Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the top-rated sleep masks on Amazon that each have over 25,000 5-star reviews. The best part? All of them are currently on sale! No, you're not dreaming— yet.
MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask
When simply closing your eyes and counting sheep just doesn't cut it, it might be time to look for a sleep mask that completely blocks out light but doesn't smush your eyelids down. The MZOO eye mask fits this bill perfectly— the countered cup design allows your eyes to blink naturally without feeling the mask (a big bonus for those with false eyelashes), while the memory foam outline molds to the outline of your eyes and nose to block out all light.
The mask has over 61,700 5-star reviews, and one shopper noted that the mask's blackout feature has helped with their insomnia. They wrote, "I am a chronic insomniac and I also suffer from dry eye. My doctors have all stated I need to lock out distraction as well as secure moisture for my eyes. These are amazing. They are made to secure a fit around both eyes with a barrier to prevent my lashes from touching the mask. It completely seals off my eyes with nothing touching my kids or lashes. There is no air stealing moisture and nothing allergenic can sneak in."
LKY Digital Sleep Mask for Side Sleeper
Similar to the MZOO sleep mask, this sleep mask from LKY, which comes in a pack of 3, also includes a contoured design that successfully blocks light without applying any pressure to your eyes. With 35,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, this mask is a reliable option that is a favorite among customers. So whether you're squeezing in a quick mid-day catnap before your next Zoom work meeting, or just prefer to stare into complete darkness as you drift away into peaceful slumber, this mask has you covered.
One shopper wrote, "I was hesitant to try again with a sleep mask after being unimpressed with others. However, I'm really glad I purchased these. They truly block out all outside light. I also like how the cups create a space above my eyes so they aren't smooshed down like with other sleeping masks. The elastic band is easily adjustable and I like that there's not Velcro to struggle with. Truly a great product, especially since they come 3 to a pack. Highly recommend."
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
This cotton sleep mask from Mavogel is the epitome of ergonomic design, and it has good reason for the 45,000+ 5-star reviews. It checks off form, fit and function, and what makes it so unique is the nose wire that adjusts to fit your face perfectly so all traces of light are completely blocked out. The mask is soft and comfortable, and it includes an adjustable strap so you can find the perfect fit.
According to one shopper, "I've tried at least 10 brands of eye masks and they always have issues with them -- not blocking out enough light, applying too much pressure on my eyes, slipping off during the night, etc. This eye mask is truly perfect. It doesn't have any of these issues, and to top it all off it's the softest one I've ever had."
Alaska Bear Organic Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
The key to a good sleep mask is finding one that blocks out unwanted light and covers your face comfortably without weighing you down. However, some sleep masks tend to be on the smaller side or shaped in a way that doesn't quite work for different faces. This Alaska Bear sleep mask, which has over 24,900 5-star reviews, is made with mulberry silk and features a broad, full-coverage design that comfortably fits larger faces.
One Amazon shopper called this mask a game-changer. and they wrote, "I was very skeptical when my Dr. recommended this sleep mask (specifically, this one). I have lots of sleep issues that we don't seem to be able to figure out. She suggested this mask and a white noise machine. The machine was a no-go. BUT, this mask is amazing! I was worried I would take if off in the middle of the night. But, I love it! I never thought that light bothered me, but maybe it does. When I put this on, I SWEAR my brain thinks: "ok, time to calm down and rest". It fits comfortably, it is adjustable and I can't even tell it's on there. It isn't tight, but it stays on all night."
Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless
The Perytong bluetooth headphones offer the best of both worlds and can be worn as a headband or slipped over the eyes as a mask. The innovative design resembles ear warmers, and the breathable fabric gently presses against your ears for comfortable listening (no matter your sleep position) without sliding off your head. The headphones offer up to 10 hours of playing time and has over 26,000 5-star reviews.
According to an Amazon shopper who bought this for her child, "My daughter has sensory issues and loves sleeping with her usual headphones on and sleep mask, but this serves both purposes with one product. I highly recommend these sleep headphones for anyone who needs a sensory soothing and comfortable escape!"
