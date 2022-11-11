These 5 Top-Rated Sleep Masks on Amazon with Thousands of 5-Star Reviews are on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mastering the art of sleep is no small feat. From crafting the perfect self-care routine to wind down, to donning your favorite chic pajamas to take you down the bedroom runway, to bundling yourself up like a burrito in your coziest blankets, setting yourself up for an ideal night of relaxation can ironically take quite a lot of effort.

One of the most essential tools you can have in your inventory for undisturbed rest is the perfect sleep mask. But with so many available options for your peepers out in the market nowadays, even thinking about the task of finding the best ones can be tiring.

Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the top-rated sleep masks on Amazon that each have over 25,000 5-star reviews. The best part? All of them are currently on sale! No, you're not dreaming— yet.