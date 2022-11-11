Naomi Osaka's Holiday Picks Will Make You the Grand Slam Champion of Gift-Giving

We interviewed Naomi Osaka because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Naomi Osaka is known for many things: her sportsmanship as a powerhouse on the tennis court, her inspiring candidness as a mental health advocate and her compassion as a philanthropy activist. We'd like to add one more item to this (non-exhaustive) list: champion holiday gift-giver.

From deep tissue percussion massagers that are a must-have for active lifestyles to luxurious-smelling Voluspa candles that won't break the bank, the tennis star's gift recommendations will help you serve aces this holiday shopping season. For Naomi, the holidays are the perfect time to create warm memories. "I love the holidays because it's such a great time to take a break from my hectic schedule and spend quality time with my friends and family. I always cherish quality time at home with those I love."

This focus on friends, family and love is reflected in Naomi's holiday picks below, which includes gift ideas that are purposeful, practical and meaningful.