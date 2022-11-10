These 20 Holiday Gifts for Music Fans and Musicians Hit All the Right Notes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Every holiday season, the hustle and bustle of checking off your shopping list for every unique person in your life takes ahold, and it can be overwhelming trying to find a meaningful gift that fits every personality niche—especially music lovers, who already have impeccable taste, so you know the standards are higher.

Luckily, we've rounded up the best gifts for music fans and musicians alike that are sure to hit the right note. From a guitar pick punch for the friend whose favorite accessory is their guitar, to a personalized songwriting journal for the relative who is writing the next big hit, to vinyl-inspired coasters for the audiophile whose home is filled to the brim with stacks of records, we've got you covered.

It's time to face the music this holiday season, but with our gift ideas, you'll be sure to hit all the right notes with friends and family alike.