Hilary Duff Returns to Social Media After Family's Battle With COVID, RSV and More Health Struggles

Watch : Hilary Duff Reveals Her No. 1 Parenting Hack

Hey now. Hey now. Hilary Duff is back on Instagram Stories.

After a short time away, the actress, 35, returned to the platform on Nov. 8 and explained why she hadn't been posting as much as of late.

"Hi, everyone! I haven't been on in a minute," she said. "That's because my whole family has had COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu. We had it all. Aaahhhh! I'm sure every single family is dealing with this right now. ‘Tis the season."

Duff shares son Luca, 10, with her ex Mike Comrie and has two daughters—Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months—with husband Matthew Koma. And after dealing with her family's health battles, the Lizzie McGuire alum seemed happy to be able to continue focusing on her work. She gave her fans a peek at her life on set (Duff has been filming season two of How I Met Your Father).