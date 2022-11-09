Hilary Duff Returns to Social Media After Family's Battle With COVID, RSV and More Health Struggles

Hey now. Hey now. Hilary Duff is back on Instagram Stories.
After a short time away, the actress, 35, returned to the platform on Nov. 8 and explained why she hadn't been posting as much as of late.
"Hi, everyone! I haven't been on in a minute," she said. "That's because my whole family has had COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu. We had it all. Aaahhhh! I'm sure every single family is dealing with this right now. ‘Tis the season."
Duff shares son Luca, 10, with her ex Mike Comrie and has two daughters—Banks, 4, and Mae, 19 months—with husband Matthew Koma. And after dealing with her family's health battles, the Lizzie McGuire alum seemed happy to be able to continue focusing on her work. She gave her fans a peek at her life on set (Duff has been filming season two of How I Met Your Father).
"I'm on because I'm, like, having a real cool moment," she told her followers. "I'm filming on the Warner Bros. Ranch today, and this place has so much history. My trailer is parked in front of a pool that was built just for Lucille Ball to exercise in, to swim in. How baller is that?"
While Duff hadn't been as active on social media, she did take to Instagram a few days ago to pay tribute to Aaron Carter, who died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5.
"For Aaron—I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," the Younger star, who dated the "Aaron's Party" singer in the early aughts, wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."