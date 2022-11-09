Man Detained After Throwing Eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III's latest outing took an uneggspected turn.
During the sovereign's Nov. 9 walkabout in York, England, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla managed to narrowly avoid being hit by eggs that were thrown by a man in the crowd. While the Palace has yet to comment on the incident—which took place outside Micklegate Bar during the second day of the royal couple's Yorkshire tour—footage shows Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, attempting to carry on with their engagement as authorities detained the protestor.
Despite the disturbance, both Charles and Camila are still expected to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II later in the day.
The unveiling comes two months after the monarch passed away at the age of 96. Following the Queen's passing, Charles honored his "darling mama" during his first speech as the new sovereign. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said. "May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"
"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," Charles continued. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
Charles also reflected on his mother's strength throughout her life. "The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign," he noted. "And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people. I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honor her life of service."
In October, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles' coronation will officially take place at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," the Palace shared, "while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."