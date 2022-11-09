Brittney Griner Being Moved to Russian Penal Colony at Unknown Location

Watch : Brittney Griner's Appeal Rejected by Russian Court

Brittney Griner's lawyers have confirmed she is being moved to a remote, unspecified area.



Although the WNBA star's team has shared that she is being transported to a Russian penal colony amid her nine-year prison sentence, they also confirm they don't have any other details aside from the decision.



"Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on the 4th November," her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, told E! News in a Nov. 9 statement. "She is now on her way to a penal colony. We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination."

Griner, who has been in a Russian prison since February, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil earlier this year.

In July, Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges, but told the court that "there was no intent," adding that she "didn't want to break the law." One month later, a Russian court found Griner guilty of drug possession and smuggling, sentencing her to nine years in prison. In addition to her sentence, Griner also received a 1 million ruble fine ($16,000) for conscious drug smuggling and possession.