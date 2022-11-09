"Who Said That" There's High Fashion Clothing at Amazon? Porsha Williams Just Dropped a Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Porsha Williams is a gift that keeps on giving. From her Real Housewives of Atlanta memes that are eternally useful to her honest Amazon reviews, Porsha always serves up entertainment, candor, and confidence. Bravo fans watched Porsha transform from a Real Housewife into a mogul. "Who said that?" Well, she is an author, the star of her spin-off show, and now she's adding "clothing designer" to her resumé.
Porsha Williams x The Drop has dresses, halter tops, and two-piece sets that you can take from day to night. The Amazon clothing collection is inclusive, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. The affordable finds are all $80 or less. Porsha shared, "There is nothing more valuable in life than owning the power to be yourself. That's why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha.
She elaborated, "The power in this collection comes from the bold colors, the unique styles and from you. Every piece in this collection gives you the chance to dress up, dress down, feel sexy, feel cozy or match it with something else you love in your closet; all to show the world how you feel on the inside with what you wear on the outside."
Add the power of Porsha to your wardrobe with these versatile finds. Hurry up and shop. You can only order from Porsha Williams x The Drop for 30 hours starting at 11:55 AM ET/ 8:55 AM PT on November 9, 2022.
Porsha Williams x The Drop
Porsha Williams x The Drop Women's Black Twisted Waist Knit Top and Black Front Slit Knit Skirt
These are two true wardrobe essentials right here. This long-sleeve crop top is cute on its own or you can pair it with a cardigan or jacket for the cooler months. And, of course, this black skirt goes with everything. The slit at the leg makes this a total showstopper.
Porsha Williams x The Drop Women's Print Notch Collar Shirt and Print Drawstring Waist Pants
Are these pajamas, office-wear, loungewear, or a girls' night out ensemble? All of the above, depending on how your style them. This print is fun, but if you prefer to think pink, both of the top and the pants are available in a bold, pink hue.
If you're looking for more Porsha-inspired shopping, check out her Amazon picks.