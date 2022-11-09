Get $115 Worth of Full-Size Benefit Cosmetics Products for Just $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no doubt that the holiday season can get expensive, but the bargain hunting shoppers know that this is actually the best time to score some great deals and discounts. There are so many limited edition holiday gift sets that include a bundle of your favorite products at can't-miss prices.
If you're a fan of Benefit Cosmetics, you need to check out the Benefit Full Glam Greetings Mascara, Bronzer, Primer & Brow Gel Set. It has a $115 value, but you can get it for just $50. Get voluminous lashes with the BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER mascara. Smooth out your complexion with the POREfessional smoothing face primer. Add some warmth to your look with the Hoola bronzer. Lock in your brows with the 24-HR Brow Setter, which is an invisible eyebrow gel.
There are no minis or trial-size items in this set, just full-size bestsellers in a keepsake tin along with some special holiday stickers. Shop this deal at HSN before it sells out.
Benefit Full Glam Greetings Mascara, Bronzer, Primer & Brow Gel Set
Treat yourself or a friend to this unbelievable gift with top-sellers from Benefit Cosmetics: BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER Volumizing Mascara, The POREfessional primer, Hoola bronzer, and 24-HR Brow Setter 24-hour brow gel.
Curious about these Benefit products. Here some reviews on the items in the set.
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Mascara Reviews
"Made it through a car accident. It's truly waterproof. Sure it survived many crying sessions but most impressively it survived a car accident lol. The nurses actually asked me what one I was wearing," a shopper reviewed.
Another said, "Obsessed! I've tried so many mascaras over the years but this one is the bomb! Seriously I feel like it looks like I'm wearing false lashes. This mascara makes my lashes long, full, and best of all it doesn't easily smudge. Total game changer. I can't go back to my old one."
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "This is my absolute go-to product! It looks fab in the summer but also gives you that healthy glow in the winter! The matte finish makes it perfect for contouring too. I don't go anywhere without it!"
Someone else wrote, "This is my new HG product. I am so in love . Please never discontinue! I am fair skinned and struggle with bronzers. I finally feel like I've mastered the game with this!"
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Primer Reviews
"My skin feels like a satin pillowcase. Protected from whatever is going to come at me that day. No but seriously I will find a reason to use because the experience of putting it on is so incredible," a shopper reviewed.
Another fan of the primer said, "The smoothest pores imaginable. This primer is a staple in my makeup collection, i wear it literally EVERY day- even on days i go bare faced! I have huge pores (thanks genetics) but this primer fills them in nicely and works well with both powder & liquid matte foundation or even on its own! I will be trying the newer lighter version next!"
Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Reviews
"This is the best brow setter i've tried!! it doesn't leave a weird residue color on the brows and they actually stay where you want all night!! Would definitely recommend to anyone and will repurchase," a customer reviewed.
Another said, "I will not use any other brow gel on my brows. Nothing else holds them in place all day long. I have been in the rain & still this stays put."
Looking for more great beauty deals? Get $106 worth of Lancome products for just $59.