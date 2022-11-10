The Masked Singer: A Former Heavyweight Champ & a Music Icon Revealed as Venus Fly Trap & Gopher

Hall of Fame Night kicked a couple members out of the class.
On the Nov. 9 episode of The Masked Singer, three new mystery singers took to the stage, all advertised as being the best in their respective fields.
First up, The Bride—a giant pink dinosaur in a wedding dress—sang a version of Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," which was preceded by a clue package featuring a rose, a snake and a globe wearing a crown.
Next, The Gopher's clue package included a spaceship, a corgi, purple hair and a reference to the Smithsonian. It was followed by a performance of The Isley Brothers' "It's Your Thing," which was especially lauded by the late Leslie Jordan, who filled in as a panelist for an absent Ken Jeong.
Finally, Venus Fly Trap performed "Get Ready" by The Temptations after a clue package that included a gold medal, a horseshoe and the Orion's Belt constellation.
After the fans cast their initial ballots, Venus Fly Trap was forced to unmask and revealed two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist boxer George Foreman. The 73-year-old legend, of course, has become best known in recent decades as the spokesperson for the George Foreman Grill.
With the Venus Fly Trap wilted, The Bride and The Gopher were left to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale, in which they both gave their unique interpretations of Smash Mouth's "All Star."
Ultimately, The Bride was declared the winner, leaving The Gopher to be unmasked as funk music pioneer George Clinton, leader of the Parliament-Funkadelic.
Find out if The Bride advances in the competition or is forced to go into bridezilla mode when The Masked Singer returns Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For the latest updates on all of this season's competitors, keep scrolling.