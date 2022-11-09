Rebel Wilson Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Name

Watch : Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

This moniker is aca-amazing.

Rebel Wilson, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate, revealed the inspiration behind her daughter's name. As for how Rebel landed on Royce, having a unique title with her same initial was key.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Rebel told People Nov. 8, adding of the middle names, "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire."

Royce and her mom both have the middle name Elizabeth in common. And as Rebel shared, she was given the middle name Elizabeth "after the late Queen." Talk about a royal title!

Rebel first broke the news of her daughter's arrival Nov. 7 by sharing a photo of the little one in a pink onesie with unicorn socks.