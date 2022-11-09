Shop the Looks From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Fashion Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's never been better to be a member of the Rihanna Navy. She has been confirmed as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She returned to music with a track on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. And, of course, she's been blessing the fandom with products from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty along with a fashion show that combines it all.

Fans can watch the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon's Prime Video. Of course, Rihanna brings it with the music, the fashion, and some celeb appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Irina Shayk, Simu Liu, and Anitta in addition to more stars. If you want to channel your inner RiRi, shop the styles from this year's fashion show at Amazon.