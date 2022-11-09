Shop the Looks From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Fashion Show

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's never been better to be a member of the Rihanna Navy. She has been confirmed as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She returned to music with a track on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. And, of course, she's been blessing the fandom with products from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty along with a fashion show that combines it all.
Fans can watch the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon's Prime Video. Of course, Rihanna brings it with the music, the fashion, and some celeb appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Irina Shayk, Simu Liu, and Anitta in addition to more stars. If you want to channel your inner RiRi, shop the styles from this year's fashion show at Amazon.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection
Savage X Women's Velvet Vixen Unlined Balconette Bra and Velvet Vixen High-Leg Thong Panty
This velvet balconette bra epitomizes luxury with super soft, high-shine, stretchy fabric. Complete the look with the matching, velvet thong. You can also get these styles in hot pink.
Savage X Women's Gilded Chains Embroidered Mesh Quarter Cup Bra and Gilded Chains Embroidered Mesh Bikini Panty
Showcase your confidence in this chain trim set. The matching panties are fully mesh in the back.
Savage X Fenty Women's Butterfly Wings Unlined Lace Tulip Cup Bra
Reach your metamorphosis with this butterfly-inspired bra made with lace, satin, and power mesh.
Savage X Women's Size Velvet Vixen Lace-up Bralette
Here's another irresistible velvet find from this collection. The lace-up overlay at the front is a total game-changer.
Savage X womens Going Platinum Mesh Bustier
Technically, this is lingerie, but why not wear it as a cropped top? This is to die for with a pair of high-waisted jeans or some faux leather trousers.
Savage X mens Whiskey Room Velvet Sleep Pant
You'll want to live in thes ultra-luxe velvet lounge pants. This style also comes in navy blue.
Savage X womens Psychedelic Velvet Short Robe
Whether you're lounging around or getting ready, this velvet robe will make you feel like the queen that you are.
Savage X womens Devoré Dreams Velvet Short Robe
Wear this as a robe or rock it as a kimono with a black tank top and some jeans.
