Givenchy’s Cult Favorite Black Magic Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you've been searching for the perfect lipstick shade to no avail, don't get discouraged. The perfect lipstick shade does exist and it's formulated especially for you. Let me explain. Givenchy's Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick is one of those colors that just works on everyone. This is because it adapts to your pH for a completely customized look, per the brand. This lipstick has such a devoted following that it can be tough to find, but, thankfully, it's in stock at QVC.

No more attempts at color matching. Just swipe on the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick and let it do its thing. You can also use it as a top coat to enhance another lipstick shade or over lip liner. And, let's not forget about the moisture. This formula is incredibly hydrating and comfortable on your lips, even throughout a long day. If that sounds too good to be true, read the glowing reviews from loyal shoppers.