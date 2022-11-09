Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Trailer Attempts to Unlock a Notorious Unsolved Case

Your new true crime obsession is here.
In this exclusive look at the trailer for Netflix's Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, dropping Nov. 29 on the streamer, the unsolved murders of four women in Texas in the 1980s and early '90s are thrust into the spotlight, as their families and the surrounding community search for answers decades later.
"A lot of people are really outraged," a woman says in the trailer. "How can it be that no one can figure out who killed them?"
As questions mount, the focus turns to the perceived ineptitude of law enforcement. Another woman in the trailer says, "The police couldn't do anything in most of these cases. They've lost a lot of the evidence," and a man says, "The police, they did their best to convince me that I had lost my damn mind."
Texas Killing Fields is the third Crime Scene series produced by the streamer, following 2021's The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel and The Times Square Killer.
"Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road—the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991," says the series' description. "Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter's killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies."
Crime Scene executive producer Joe Berlinger went into Texas Killing Fields with another very specific motive.
"Our goal with the Crime Scene franchise has always been to turn the true crime genre on its head by focusing on geography rather than just the beats of one specific crime story," he exclusively told E! News. "Each season delves into the historical and socio-economic factors that result in certain locations becoming a magnet for criminal activity."
Berlinger also said Texas Killing Fields "highlights the numerous systemic failures at play in a myriad of cases that were swept under the rug for far too long."
Jessica Dimmock, who takes over directing duties from Berlinger, embraced a similar mindset for the series.
"There is still so much mystery around what happened in the final hours of the victims' lives, and we wanted to infuse these moments with a sense of ambiguity," she exclusively told E! News. "We also wanted to really make the place and the elements a character, and we spent a lot of time trying to capture this particular part of Texas."
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields premieres Nov. 29 on Netflix.