Here's What Joan Smalls Admires About "Trailblazer" Rihanna

From an angel to a savage.
Ahead of her appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Joan Smalls praised the way the pop star-tuned designer has changed the industry with her all-inclusive ethos.
"It's been a part of my conversation since I started in this industry, where there has always been a lack of diversity," the supermodel said in an E! News exclusive video. "To see it come this far and having her be the trailblazer, especially in this space of intimate-wear, it's kind of revolutionary."
Noting how the brand is meant for everyone—"no matter what size, age, shape, skin color"—Joan added, "It was needed and it was about time.
Joan, 34, burst onto the modeling scene in the late 2000s, stomping the runways for the world's top designers and earning her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She also became the first Puerto Rican fashion model chosen by several brands to front their advertising campaigns, including Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, Versace, Balmain, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo and more.
When it comes to harnessing her own confidence, Joan—who has strutted her stuff in all the previous Savage X Fenty Show volumes—told E! News that it is her background as an "island girl" that drives her.
"Coming from Puerto Rico, being West Indian has rooted in me having a high self-esteem," she said. "Having a good background of family members that support you and encourage you to be the best version of yourself—that's what helps me be a savage.
Rhianna launched her Savage x Fenty brand in 2018 and designed it for all genders, sizes and backgrounds. Along with lingerie, the line features bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear with an emphasizes on confidence and inclusivity.
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. See every stunning look here.