What Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Thinks About Starting a Family With Dean Unglert

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes Talks Starting a Family With Dean Unglert

Everything is coming up roses for Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Just weeks after getting engaged to Dean Unglert, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is ready to picture her future filled with a dream wedding and maybe even a family of her own.

"We've been talking more and more about that," Caelynn shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "When we first start dating, we didn't think this was gonna last past maybe a few months. Through the years, we have grown to trust and love each other and more so be open to the idea of marriage and now family."

While Dean and Caelynn aren't rushing into things, their recent conversations suggest having a child wouldn't be the most shocking news in Bachelor Nation.

"I'm 27," she said. "I'm thinking maybe like 32-ish is when, if we want to. We're still on the fence, but we're leaning more towards yes."

Besides, Dean has already shown signs that he is great with kids.