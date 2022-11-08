Laguna Beach’s Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari’s Confession

Watch : Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD

Talan Torriero is going back to the beginning to give his reaction to the latest Laguna Beach confession.

Talan hilariously responded to Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad's admission that they were both hooking up with Talan secretly during season one of the MTV show, which they revealed Nov. 8 during Kristin and Stephen Colletti's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. Talan posted a TikTok the same day that shows a pic of Lauren, Kristin and Stephen as he's lip-synching the words to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero." "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," is playing in the background with the caption, "im the problem its me."

In a second video, Talan is shaking his head as Lauren explains what went down during filming. As she put it, "I was hooking up with Talan," to which the Uncommon James founder replied, "We all were!"

Lauren added, "The producers didn't even care. They would fabricate a story with you [Stephen] but you would be like, ‘Everyone's actually hooking up with him!'"

The Very Cavallari alum echoed her former co-star's sentiments, noting, "Poor Talan."