Leslie Jones Recalls the Death Threats and Horrifying Trolling She Received Over Ghostbusters

Leslie Jones ain't afraid of no troll.
While discussing the ups and downs of fame with Laverne Cox on her E! series If We're Being Honest, the Saturday Night Live alum recalled the intense hate she received from internet trolls for her role in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot in this sneak peek at the show's Nov. 9 episode.
"People have to really know how specific that s--t is," Leslie told the Inventing Anna star. "None of the other girls got trolled like I did, and I hate to say it like this, but it was because I was a Black woman. And I hate to say that."
The film, which Leslie starred in alongside Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon, received backlash from fans unhappy with the all-female Ghostbusters lineup. But most of that hate was directed towards Leslie, with her noting that not many people came to her aid amid the turmoil.
Calling what happened to her "a shame," the 55-year-old detailed the kinds of abuse she got from trolls, from people spitting on her picture to hanging her character's action figure to death threats targeted at her and her family.
And while many advised her to ignore it all, Leslie chose to do the opposite. "Accountability is what needs to be set in this society right now," she said. "Y'all can't just do s--t to people and think you can just f--king get away with it, 'cause you wouldn't say that s--t to my face."
Holding her trolls accountable is exactly what she did, sharing their hateful messages and actions with her fans online. "I would take screenshots of everything that was sent to me," Leslie continued, "and I would post it and I'd be like, 'Yeah, this is the type of s--t that's coming to me.'"
But just because she had the strength to fight back didn't mean their actions hurt any less. "That's the thing that upset me the most is that all these people jumped on a bandwagon to do something so hateful to someone," the star noted. "It would be different if I came out and killed cats on television or some s--t."
Leslie ends the sneak peek clip on a powerful note, telling Laverne that through it all, "I had to fight for myself."
Watch the emotional clip above.
If We're Being Honest returns tonight, Nov. 9, at 10 p.m. on E!.