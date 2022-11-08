Riverdale's Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms Romance With Rudy Mancuso

Watch : Camila Mendes' ELECTRIC Inspiration at Met Gala 2022

It looks like Camila Mendes is doing revenge romance with Rudy Mancuso.

The Riverdale star shared a series of snapshots from her fall on Instagram one of which featured a kissing selfie with an unidentified man that many fans believe is Rudy.

In the Nov. 8 post, which Camila captioned "life update," the actress shared seven photos of what she's been up to. The carousel of pics include a screenshot of her BeReal post and a photograph of her character Veronica's wardrobe. But it's not what's caught fans attention, instead, the last pic features Camila in a bathing suit kissing an unidentified man with their reflections appearing in a sliding glass door.

Although the Do Revenge star didn't tag the mystery guy, fans quickly took to the comments to express their excitement over her possible new romance.