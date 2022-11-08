2022 People's Choice Awards

Glee's Dianna Agron Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Harold Ancart in New York

Dianna Agron wasn't shy showing some PDA with her boyfriend, artist Harold Ancart, during a day out in New York City. Check out their romantic date.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Dianna Agron's date with Harold Ancart speaks volumes.

The Glee alum and the Belgian painter looked very loved up as they stepped out together on Nov. 7. Clad in a tan trench coat, cropped black trousers and dark flats, Dianna was seen holding hands with Harold—who was stylishly dressed in a white button-down, khakis and red loafers—during a shopping trip in New York City.

At one point during their day out, the couple stopped on the sidewalk and Harold leaned in for a sweet kiss.

Dianna, who quietly divorced former Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall in 2020, has not publicly spoken about her relationship with Harold. However, the notoriously private actress did briefly address her split with Winston earlier this year while speaking about her film As They Made Us, which centered around a divorcée caring for her ailing father.

"That aspect of the storytelling in this piece feels so dissimilar to what I've gone through in my life," the 36-year-old told Glamour in April. "It really was the father-daughter relationship that was the piece that felt so personal to me."

 

TheImageDirect.com

Reflecting on her personal growth in recent years, Dianna noted that she's realized just how "resilient I am" and "how necessary it is to ask for help when you need it."

"My biggest takeaway was that I'm really happy to set aside more time for myself, the people that are so important to me in my life, and really carve out the time to have a more balanced lifestyle," she shared. "Being busy and blowing past things that you should be doing for yourself is something that we can all subscribe to. I really made a conscious effort to subscribe to just healthier living in a more full way."

 

TheImageDirect.com

For Dianna, that meant unplugging from online chatter and brushing off "anything that doesn't serve you."

"What I love about the internet, and what we can access, is information—obviously, that can be compromised; you can't believe everything that you read—and art and beauty and inspiration," she explained. "So that's the way I engage. Anything else just feels like it doesn't belong in my life."

