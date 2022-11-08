Glee's Dianna Agron Shares Kiss With Boyfriend Harold Ancart in New York

Watch : Will Dianna Agron Kiss and Tell?

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Dianna Agron's date with Harold Ancart speaks volumes.

The Glee alum and the Belgian painter looked very loved up as they stepped out together on Nov. 7. Clad in a tan trench coat, cropped black trousers and dark flats, Dianna was seen holding hands with Harold—who was stylishly dressed in a white button-down, khakis and red loafers—during a shopping trip in New York City.

At one point during their day out, the couple stopped on the sidewalk and Harold leaned in for a sweet kiss.

Dianna, who quietly divorced former Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall in 2020, has not publicly spoken about her relationship with Harold. However, the notoriously private actress did briefly address her split with Winston earlier this year while speaking about her film As They Made Us, which centered around a divorcée caring for her ailing father.