Why Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross’ Season of The Bachelor Will Be a “Throwback”

Will you accept this rose into a Bachelor Nation time machine?
Jesse Palmer, who will host the upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross, teased that fans should expect a kick of nostalgia when the show premieres on ABC Jan. 23.
"Zach has been amazing. He's incredibly intelligent, he's mature," Jesse exclusively told E! News on Nov. 5. "He's very emotionally mature. Zach's season is a bit of a throwback. This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama."
Jesse, of course, knows what he's talking about. The former football star was the fifth Bachelor in history way back in 2004, after all.
"The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional," Jesse also teased. "He's a guy that's not afraid to be emotional and wear that on his sleeve. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."
While we patiently await Zach and his suitors, Jesse, who is also currently the host of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, tossed around the idea for a new spin-off—one centered around a certain Southern California country music festival.
"I've got a new show idea, actually," he said. "It's a spin-off for us called Bachelor at Stagecoach. I feel like everybody that comes to Paradise, at one point or another goes to Stagecoach. We should just have a bunch of cameras there capturing everything."
Stagecoach, held yearly in Indio, Calif., has become a hot spot for Bachelor Nation hook-ups—but Jesse is struggling to understand why.
"I'm still trying to figure it out. Maybe I just don't get the magic of it," he said. "I get that it's an amazing music festival and there's a lot of beautiful people. I get it. But why is that the one event that they all flock to? Is it the boots?"
It might be the boots.
While we daydream about our dream Bachelor at Stagecoach cast, catch Jesse as the host of Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.