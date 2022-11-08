From Vine to His Snapchat Payout: How Howieazy Became a Star Content Creator

As new platforms came up, and old ones started releasing new video formats, Howie saw more opportunities than ever to put his skill set to use and grow his audience. TikTok saw him turn back to his short-form video days, even though he had to adapt to the new environment in other ways. "When I got aboard on TikTok, it was all about trends, learning them, and redoing skits and making them better," Howieazy says. "Once I got some traction, however, I was able to start doing original content."

His next move was to YouTube Shorts, YouTube's offshoot for short-form content—again, something that was right in Howie's wheelhouse. The type of content he was creating, anime skits, allowed him to find his way to a large audience quickly, acquiring 2.6 million subscribers eventually.

Somewhere in that haze of successes and milestones, Howieazy chose to start doing content creation full-time. For most of his content creation career, he saw it as little more than a hobby, something that he loved doing but not something that would be able to bring him financial security. "During the quarantine, TikTok blew up for me, but I still wasn't sure I'd be financially stable making skits full-time," he says. "But that's when Snapchat came in with Spotlight, their version of TikTok. I started posting and getting lots of views, a couple of videos went viral, grabbed Spotlight's attention, and they started paying me." Soon after, Howie quit his job, paid off his college loans, and became a full-time video creator.

Years into doing it, Howieazy is a veteran of content creation that's still as fresh and authentic as he ever was. He creates content that can be loud and wild, but that draws on situations people are familiar with and can relate to. He knows the ins and outs of platforms and how they treat their content creators. At the end of the day, he thinks it's all about having fun and having the courage to put oneself out there.

"People come up with all kinds of reasons not to try this. They'll be scared of what others think of them, or that they're not funny, or that their gear isn't nice and expensive," Howieazy says. "But content creation is mostly about practice, it's about posting and not letting the negative people take you down. There's usually more of the good ones, anyway."